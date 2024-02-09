Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $36,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 33.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 68,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 85,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.