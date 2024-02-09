Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,354,000 after buying an additional 2,055,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $156.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,731 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

