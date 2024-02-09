Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $163.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average is $141.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

