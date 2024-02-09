Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 7,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,617. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

