D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,451 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.22 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.