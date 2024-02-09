Herold Advisors Inc. Has $457,000 Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RDIV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,389. The company has a market capitalization of $828.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

