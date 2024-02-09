Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. 73,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.