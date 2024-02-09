Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $54.35. 742,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,384,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

