CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $417,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.60 and a 12-month high of $332.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

