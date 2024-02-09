Westwood Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westwood Wealth Management cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $178.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

