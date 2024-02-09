Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $502.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

