Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $126.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. Ares Management has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

