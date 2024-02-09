Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.61 Per Share

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Copa has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $17.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Copa stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,017,000 after buying an additional 205,746 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.