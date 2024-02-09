T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

TROW stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

