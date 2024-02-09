News Co. (NWS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on April 10th

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
News has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
News Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NWS stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of News
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in News by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after acquiring an additional 292,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in News by 2,544.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in News by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,453,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than News
- What is a Special Dividend?
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.