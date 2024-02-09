American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

AMNB opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

