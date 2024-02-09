Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,807 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.