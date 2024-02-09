Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,807 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exelon Price Performance
NASDAQ:EXC opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
