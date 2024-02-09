Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS GLOV opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.