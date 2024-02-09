Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,487 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.74% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 32,849 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GTIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 261,692 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

