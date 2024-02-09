First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18,512.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 116,444 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 939,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,515,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

