Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.5-$164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.04 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Freshworks Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. 108,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,407. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 38.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Freshworks by 239.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after buying an additional 2,324,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

