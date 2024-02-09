Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 414,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 261,239 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 121,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.34. 252,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,250. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.