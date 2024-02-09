Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 487,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 153,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

