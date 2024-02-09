Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $112.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

