6,946 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $138,407,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.