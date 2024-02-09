Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Cummins worth $189,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $249.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.