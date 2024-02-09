Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.41.

Fortinet stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

