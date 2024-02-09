Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FI. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $145.87.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

