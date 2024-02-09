Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.12.

NYSE EFX opened at $252.14 on Friday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.66.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

