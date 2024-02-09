Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

