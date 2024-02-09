State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,874 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American International Group were worth $24,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

