State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,546 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

