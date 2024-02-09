State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Ventas worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ventas by 196.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,501,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after buying an additional 994,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NYSE:VTR opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4,556.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

