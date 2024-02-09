MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MET opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

