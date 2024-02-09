Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 232.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 107,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

