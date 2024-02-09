Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $219.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.70 and a 200-day moving average of $277.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.