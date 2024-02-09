Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

