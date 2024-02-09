Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.72%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

