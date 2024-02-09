NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Position Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,245 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NewtekOne worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,963.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,267.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,432 shares of company stock worth $110,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $275.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.28.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million. Analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

NewtekOne Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

