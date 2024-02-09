Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 11.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 187.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Price Performance

NYSE:PKX opened at $84.31 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $133.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

