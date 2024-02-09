Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,584 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,584 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 246,886 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.2% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 143,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.