HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 575.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 56,502 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after buying an additional 1,326,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 135,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

