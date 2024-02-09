CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $243.96 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $247.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.68.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

