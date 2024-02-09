HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,642 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $47,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $112.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

