Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $78.11 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

