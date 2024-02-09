Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $65.43 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.