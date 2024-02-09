Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Trading Down 6.6%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 24,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 62,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

