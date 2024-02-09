Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.80

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 727963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 831,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 325,786 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ready Capital by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

