Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 976 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $21.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

