Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 411,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 158,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 81,310 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 145,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,895,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

